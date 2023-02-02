There’s a new food truck on the scene in Santa Cruz County, ready to highlight the culinary talents of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
The “Santa Cruising Food Truck” is currently awaiting licensing from the County Health Department, with its official district debut scheduled for Feb. 28 during a school board meeting, SCVUSD said in a news release. It will then be showcased for students at each school site beginning in March.
“The truck will be used to enhance the experience of the food program for students and provide more opportunities for fundraising,” the district news release said.
SCVUSD schools, programs and clubs will be able to use the truck during athletic contests and community events and celebrations. The district said it will also use it for its Summer Food Program.
The truck will offer a variety of foods and menus, SCVUSD said, adding that food served during school hours will meet the dietary guidelines established by the National School Lunch Program.
Bette Hunt, resource manager for food service provider Sodexo, said Luis Nido, the district’s head chef, “is very excited and has a lot of plans for the new food truck.”
“This will be another way for him to display his creative culinary skills for the SCV35 community,” Hunt said.
As for the name of the truck, the district said that in November 2022, students were asked to submit possible names for the new addition. In a subsequent district-wide vote, students and staff selected “Santa Cruising Food Truck.”
The food truck cost $236,686, and was paid for with money from ESSER III – a federal program known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief that’s meant to help schools counteract the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to SCVUD, it’s equipped with a grill, flat-top stove, stove with burner, combination reach-in refrigerator and freezer, cold and hot food holding stations, an electronic display and serving window.