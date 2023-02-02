Truck

The name “Santa Cruising Food Truck” was selected by SCVUSD students and staff as part of a contest.

 Photo by Shannon Enciso

There’s a new food truck on the scene in Santa Cruz County, ready to highlight the culinary talents of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.

The “Santa Cruising Food Truck” is currently awaiting licensing from the County Health Department, with its official district debut scheduled for Feb. 28 during a school board meeting, SCVUSD said in a news release. It will then be showcased for students at each school site beginning in March.  



