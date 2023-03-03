PCBL

Representative of Knowledgeworks, the Arizona Department of Education, the University of Arizona and the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District pose with students during a tour of Calabasas School.

 Photo by Bethany Patterson

The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District recently hosted more than 60 educators from around Arizona and the United States for a showcase of how SCVUSD has begun shifting towards a personalized, competency-based learning model of instruction.

“Known as PCBL, personalized learning seeks to measure each student against state standards and to focus feedback on how well each student has learned the material,” the district said in a news release.



