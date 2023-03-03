The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District recently hosted more than 60 educators from around Arizona and the United States for a showcase of how SCVUSD has begun shifting towards a personalized, competency-based learning model of instruction.
“Known as PCBL, personalized learning seeks to measure each student against state standards and to focus feedback on how well each student has learned the material,” the district said in a news release.
Rather than relying strictly on tests and quizzes, PCBL offers students options on how they can demonstrate their learning, SCVUSD said.
During the Feb. 16 showcase, the visitors saw examples of the learning-model shifts while touring all five SCVUSD school sites and participating in small group sessions.
At lunch, students from the district’s elementary, middle and high schools explained how PCBL has impacted their learning so far.
“I feel that I fully understand the topic more and it’s more clear,” said Adelyn Bacon, an eighth-grader at Coatimundi Middle School, according to the news release. “I also find that I retain the information a lot better than traditional learning because I’m using methods that work for me, and not just the teacher standing up there teaching and handing out homework.”
Stephen Schadler, assistant for superintendent for teaching and learning at SCVUSD, was among those who traveled Marysville, Ohio four years ago to tour some schools there and learn more about PCBL.
“There was quite a lot I did not understand right away but I know intuitively that this model was what our students needed,” Schadler said in the news release.