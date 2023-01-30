Students participating in the spelling bee, seen here holding their certificates, were, front row, from left: Kaileia Thompson, Lynette Chavez, Renata Reyes Rascon, Zazil Isabella Torresa and Kimberly Pardo Martinez. Second row: Natalie Ayala, Aran Tapia Quezada, Gabriel Rojo, Vika Hetherington and Jacobo Arenas.
SCVUSD spelling champion Vika Hetherington is joined by Assistant Superintendent Stephen Schadler and Mimi Renteria, principal at San Cayetano Elementary School.
Photo by Shannon Enciso
Students participating in the spelling bee, seen here holding their certificates, were, front row, from left: Kaileia Thompson, Lynette Chavez, Renata Reyes Rascon, Zazil Isabella Torresa and Kimberly Pardo Martinez. Second row: Natalie Ayala, Aran Tapia Quezada, Gabriel Rojo, Vika Hetherington and Jacobo Arenas.
It took 18 rounds, but the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District was finally able to crown its 2023 spelling bee champion on Jan. 24.
Vika Hetherington, an eighth-grade student at Coatimundi Middle School, correctly spelled “quadrillion” to clinch the title, SCVUSD said in a news release. Jacobo Arenas, a sixth-grader from Calabasas K-8 School, was the runner-up.
In addition to Hetherington and Arenas, eight other students competed after advancing from their school site contests. They included:
• Kimberly Pardo Martinez (school champion) Kaileia Thompson (alternate), both fifth-graders from San Cayetano Elementary School.
• Aran Tapia Quezada, an eighth-grade student at Coatimundi Middle School (alternate).
• Renata Reyes Rascon (champion), fifth grade; Zazil Isabella Torres (alternate), fourth grade; and Gabriel Rojo (alternate), eighth grade; all from Calabasas K-8 School.
• Lynette Chavez (champion), fourth grade; and Natalie Ayala (alternate), fifth grade; from Mountain View Elementary School.
Hetherington, Arenas, Reyes Rascon, Chavez and Pardo Martinez will now represent SCVUSD at the Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee on Feb. 10 at the VFW Hall in Nogales.
Judges for the district contest were Toni Ann Schadler, assistant to the principal at Coatimundi Middle School; Chris Jackson, principal of Mountain View Elementary School; and Jonathan Chavez, assistant principal at Calabasas K-8 School.
“This year’s spelling bee demonstrated that we have many students achieving at high levels in all of our schools,” Jackson said in the news release, adding that 18 rounds was the longest he’d seen the bee go since he’d been a judge.
The pronouncers were Assistant Superintendent Stephen Schadler and Mimi Renteria, principal of San Cayetano Elementary School.