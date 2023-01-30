It took 18 rounds, but the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District was finally able to crown its 2023 spelling bee champion on Jan. 24.

Vika Hetherington, an eighth-grade student at Coatimundi Middle School, correctly spelled “quadrillion” to clinch the title, SCVUSD said in a news release. Jacobo Arenas, a sixth-grader from Calabasas K-8 School, was the runner-up.  



