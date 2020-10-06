While students in the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District have been enrolled in distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic, district personnel have provided at least one hands-on learning activity since the start of online learning.
Sodexo, the district’s food service provider, has occasionally distributed a variety of meal kits in the past few months for students to practice their cooking skills at home.
“We began the meal kits in March on the bus routes. We started the pizza kits to give them variety… but also to give students an activity to do at home,” said Rachel Carroll, the food service director.
Since then, she said, Sodexo staff has been able to expand the selection of meal kits, which have included tortas, nachos, Sonoran hotdogs, tamales, enchiladas and pasta kits.
She added that staff made their best efforts to provide the students with healthy options to cook their meals. The pizza kit, for example, included whole grain flatbread, low fat mozzarella and pepperoni.
Each food kit is also accompanied with fruits, vegetables and milk.
Carroll said the community has been very encouraging of the new program, with students and parents reaching out to express their gratitude.
In an Aug. 20 Facebook post, SCVUSD shared a mother’s appreciation with a photo of two students ready to eat their freshly-cooked papas locas.
In another Facebook post dated Sept. 23, SCVUSD shared a parent’s message that their young daughter had recently taken the initiative to cook dinner for the family.
“She chopped and cooked everything with minimal help,” the post said. “Thank you for the encouragement and attention to our ‘future chef.’”
Fall break fixings
In light of the community’s excited response, the Sodexo team prepared more meal kits to be delivered to 1,000 students for the school fall break this week.
Staff distributed a week’s worth of kits at the school bus routes on Monday, which Carroll said totaled 10,000 meals.
“We are very appreciative of our food service team and the efforts they make to feed our students in such a creative way,” Superintendent David Verdugo said.