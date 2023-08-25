The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District will induct seven new members into its Hall of Fame this Saturday.
The SCV35 Distinguished Hall of Fame, established in 2021, honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the SCVUSD community, the district said in a news release. Through its hall of fame, the district said it hopes to establish motivating influences for youth, as well as foster pride and encourage additional contributions to the welfare of the community.
This year’s inductees include: Elaine Lewis, Alfredo Velasquez, Judy Seaman, Linda South, Chris Renteria, the Rio Rico High School 2007 girls cross country team and 2002 boys track team.
Elaine Lewis
Lewis dedicated 25 years to the SCVUSD community, the district said in its news release. During her tenure, she served as a teacher for nine years and as principal of San Cayetano Elementary School for the next 16 years. Lewis also worked for the Arizona Department of Education Solutions – which focuses on addressing lost learning time and the emotional needs of students – for five years, the district said.
Alfredo Velasquez
Through his office, Santa Cruz County School Superintendent Alfredo Velasquez has helped expand educational opportunities for local youth and families, SCVUSD said. Grant funding secured by his office has helped sponsor the district’s Back to School project; end-of-year trips to Disneyland for middle schoolers; the Excellence Education and County Teacher of the Year banquets; County Spelling Bee; and numerous other educational programs that have benefited the district.
Judy Seaman
Seaman taught at SCVUSD schools for 43 years. During that time, the district said, she also served as an unofficial mentor for hundreds of teachers working in the district. “She was respected by all, and would often tell her colleagues she was always anxious to get back to school after the summer break,” the district said.
Linda South
During her 29 years at SCVUSD, according to the news release, South worked with all grade levels and schools in the district. Her leadership roles included serving as director of the summer school and 21st Century Afterschool programs; advisor for the yearbook and school newspaper; and organizer of the Love of Reading week, among other important endeavors, the district said. “Learning new ways to teach students and getting teachers excited was Linda’s passion,” SCVUSD said in its news release.
Chris Renteria
Renteria, a 1999 RRHS alumnus, retired after 22 years of service with the Nogales Fire Department and now continues to serve as battalion chief of training at Rio Rico Fire and Medical District. The district noted that Renteria has been an advocate for student athletes and has volunteered as coach for various local teams over the years – even hosting a youth soccer camp at one point.
2007 Girls Cross Country team
The team consisted of Hanna Henson, Aeoleone Bristow, Jolanne Balderrama, Nathaly Lira, Danielle Jones, Maryssa Escalante and Michelle Guayante. The seven members won the first-ever team state championship for the Rio Rico Lady Hawks, narrowly defeating Flagstaff High School 79-84, the district said.
2022 Boys Track team
The team members included Chris Hutzel, Eric Chavez, Jorge Machado, Luis Adame and Jerun Kerback. The team won the 3A South Region for the first time, then proceeded to win the state title.