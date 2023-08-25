scvusd hall of fame

SCVUSD Hall of Fame logo.

 contributed photo

The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District will induct seven new members into its Hall of Fame this Saturday.

The SCV35 Distinguished Hall of Fame, established in 2021, honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the SCVUSD community, the district said in a news release. Through its hall of fame, the district said it hopes to establish motivating influences for youth, as well as foster pride and encourage additional contributions to the welfare of the community.

Elaine Lewis.jpg

Elaine Lewis
Alfredo Velasquez.jpg

Alfredo Velasquez
Judy Seaman.jpg

Judy Seaman
Linda South.jpg

Linda South
Chris Renteria.jpeg

Chris Renteria
2007 Girls Cross Country.jpg

2007 Girls Cross Country
2002 Boys Track.jpg

2002 Boys Track


