Children at the local Boys & Girls Club have 20 new computers thanks to a donation from the Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program, SEACAP wrote in a news release.
Old computers at the club weren’t able to handle the basic programs that students need to do their homework, the release said. The new computers work for programs that help kids learn about computer science, app building, digital literacy and digital media, as well as Microsoft Office and typing skills.
SEACAP brought the new tech to the Boys & Girls Club on Feb. 1. The donation included monitors, keyboards and mice for the computers – a total value of more than $20,000.
“The thrill that it gave SEACAP to be able to provide this donation to these children and such a great organization that we are lucky to have here in Nogales, has an unmeasurable value!” SEACAP Regional Coordinator Cecilia Brown wrote in the news release.