More than 135 teachers and support staff at Calabasas School in Rio Rico were rewarded last week by the South Eastern Arizona Community Action Program (SEACAP) for their service to children.
SEACAP staff from Santa Cruz, Graham, Greenlee, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties dressed up as characters including Sponge Bob, Patrick, Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Sully, Mike Wasowski and Jessie from “Toy Story” to encourage the students to join in thanking their teachers.
After the kids were released for the day, Calabasas School administration provided everyone a barbecue lunch, and SEACAP presented the staff with a laminator as well as supplies and a rolling cart for the laminator. In addition, each teacher was given a tumbler filled with a Starbucks gift card, candies, toiletries and assorted chocolates.
SEACAP said energy conservation kits containing faucet aerators, a shower head, night light, surge protector and other energy-saving measures will be donated to staff at a later date.
The total value of the donations is approximately $ 9,795, the organization said.
SEACAP provides utility assistance, rental assistance and home weatherization programs in the communities it serves.
“Included in these community services is our community outreach, where we go out into the community and provide awareness of energy-saving methods and practices,” SEACAP said in a news release, adding: “School presentations are our favorites!”