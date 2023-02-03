SEAHEC

Seen here at the Nogales Senior Center Health Fair, from left: Pablo Albelais, community health worker (CHW) at SEAHEC; Gail Emrick, SEAHEC executive director; Elia Felix, executive assistant; Lupita Gonzalez, CHW; Erin Sol, CHW; Taylor Leigh, CHW; Caitlyn Gudmensen of the CDC Foundation; Yolanda Torres, CHW, Paulette Nevarez, CHW; and Ycied Talavera, CHW.

 Contributed photo

The Southeast Arizona Health Education Center in Nogales received a visit from a representative of the CDC Foundation, which had awarded SEAHEC a grant as part of its “Partners 4 Vaccine Equity” program.

Since receiving the funding award in 2021, SEAHEC said, it has worked with its community partners to promote community understanding of the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Tags

Load comments