Seen here at the Nogales Senior Center Health Fair, from left: Pablo Albelais, community health worker (CHW) at SEAHEC; Gail Emrick, SEAHEC executive director; Elia Felix, executive assistant; Lupita Gonzalez, CHW; Erin Sol, CHW; Taylor Leigh, CHW; Caitlyn Gudmensen of the CDC Foundation; Yolanda Torres, CHW, Paulette Nevarez, CHW; and Ycied Talavera, CHW.
The Southeast Arizona Health Education Center in Nogales received a visit from a representative of the CDC Foundation, which had awarded SEAHEC a grant as part of its “Partners 4 Vaccine Equity” program.
Since receiving the funding award in 2021, SEAHEC said, it has worked with its community partners to promote community understanding of the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As part of its outreach strategy, SEAHEC community health workers participate in local events, like a recent health fair at the Nogales Senior Center, the organization said.
CDC Foundation representative Caitlyn Gudmensen conducted a site visit on Jan. 25.
The foundation’s grant specifically focused on SEAHEC’s “Vacunas Para Todos” project, the organization said. That effort involves one-on-one outreach and education with recently arrived migrants at the Casa Alitas program, in Tucson.
“To date, the program has reached over 2,300 people with education and support,” SEAHEC said in a news release, noting that the organization also refers migrants and asylum seekers to educational resources, health services and other opportunities in their destination communities.
“We assure that people have their COVID vaccine, information that they understand, in the language that they speak – and we connect them to resources in the communities that they will be going to,” said Ycied Talavera, community health worker supervisor for “Vacunas para Todos.”