Staff from the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization (SEAGO) Area Agency on Aging doled out picadillo, soup and cake on Tuesday while celebrating 50 years of a federally enacted nutrition program for seniors.
Maria Parra smiled over a cube of vanilla cake Tuesday morning at the Santa Cruz County Council on Aging's Senior Center in Nogales. Usually, she said, she tries to stay away from sweets.
But, she quipped: “Una vez al año, no hace daño” – once a year doesn’t hurt.
Parra said she’s been coming to the Nogales Center for years, an experience echoed by several local residents who spoke to the NI Tuesday as they celebrated the 50-year anniversary of one of the center’s core programs: nutrition for seniors.
The Senior Nutrition Program is a federal initiative, enacted in 1972 as an amendment to the Older Americans Act. Through the federal funding, local organizations can supply healthy meals to older adults. And creating ample opportunity for socialization is also crucial in ensuring health, Shi Martin of the Area Agency on Aging in Southeastern Arizona told the NI.
“That’s an issue right now,” Martin said. “As the COVID numbers go down, we want to bring them back in and get them back into socialization. Try to return to normal.”
Dozens of older folks crowded into the Nogales Senior Center on Tuesday – chatting, laughing, coordinating trips to WalMart – a marked change from the months of dormancy the center faced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the center finally reopened in December with a vaccination requirement, Norma Bruce was among the first to return. For her, she said, seeing her friends and socializing again is crucial – along with activities like singing, which haven’t returned in full since the center reopened.
And throughout the pandemic, the center continued providing grab-and-go meals for local seniors. Though Bruce is back enjoying meals in person – she’s a particular fan of a version of gallina pinta the center serves with peanuts and beans – she still delivers a meal to her neighbor who cannot come.
Back in December, Senior Center Director Arnold Montiel said people were not returning in large groups, citing fear of the omicron variant. But on Tuesday, both Bruce and Martin observed that amid the celebration, the center was fuller.
“That’s why a lot of people came today,” Bruce joked. “The cake!”