Seven charitable organizations in the local area received a total of $60,000 in grants during the first selection cycle of the Hermosa Community Fund.
The fund, held by the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, was established by the mining firm South32 in May to support nonprofits working to improve Santa Cruz County in areas including education, environment, recreation, arts/ culture/history and health and welfare.
More than 40 applications were received for this grant cycle, South32 said in a news release. From that pool, the following grantees were selected:
- Family Health Care Amigos
- KPUP-LP Radio
- Nogales Community Development
- The Patagonia Museum
- Rebuilding Together Santa Cruz County
- Santa Cruz Council on Aging
- Senior Citizens of Patagonia
Grants are awarded following a review of applications by a committee comprising independent reviewers, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona and representatives from South32, the company said.
Learn more about the fund at cfsaz.org.