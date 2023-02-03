‘Shim Sham Mish Mash’ to open Sunday at Hilltop Gallery Nogales International Feb 3, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A work by artist David Fernandez, whose show "Shim Sham Mish Mash" opens Sunday at Hilltop Gallery. Contributed image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hilltop Gallery in Nogales is set to unveil “Shim Sham Mish Mash,” and exhibit of work by local artist David Fernandez.The exhibit opens Sunday, Feb. 5, with a reception from 1-4 p.m. In addition to the artwork there will be music, poetry and more, the gallery said.Fernandez is a Nogales native exhibiting his first solo show at Hilltop Gallery. “Shim Sham Mish Mash” is also his first major showing since 2000, he said.The exhibition will include 35 pieces dating to as far back as 1980, and as recently as 2022.The gallery is located at 730 Hilltop Dr. in Nogales. Learn more at (520) 287-5515 or hilltopgallery.org. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Art Artistic Crafts Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition NI 2.3.23 13 hrs ago Comments Trending Stories Power outage affects thousands in SCC Kino Springs man accused of first-degree murder Rezoning effort fails as Doyle alleges favoritism ‘Desert Dwellers’ bring locally roasted coffee to Rio Rico UniSource identifies transmission line route for mine Outbound bottlenecks persist at DeConcini port UNS plans substation on $1.3M lot in Rio Rico Buffalo Soldier event draws ‘pilgrimage’ in second year Woman found guilty at trial with no defense Residents warn of icy conditions on Country Club Drive Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit