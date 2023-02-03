Mish Mash

A work by artist David Fernandez, whose show "Shim Sham Mish Mash" opens Sunday at Hilltop Gallery.

 Contributed image

Hilltop Gallery in Nogales is set to unveil “Shim Sham Mish Mash,” and exhibit of work by local artist David Fernandez.

The exhibit opens Sunday, Feb. 5, with a reception from 1-4 p.m. In addition to the artwork there will be music, poetry and more, the gallery said.



Tags

Load comments