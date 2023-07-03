The public will soon have the chance to buy shipping containers, courtesy of former Gov. Doug Ducey’s now abandoned mission to build a makeshift wall out of them along the state’s southern border.
But individuals won’t get their pick of color, they’ll have to arrange to have it shipped, and the seller – the state of Arizona – is warning that these containers aren’t in the greatest shape. Members of the public will also have to wait their turn until after government agencies and nonprofits get first dibs.
Still, there should be plenty left of the approximately 2,200 shipping containers that Ducey had the state purchase so he could erect miles of double-high containers to fill the gaps in the border fence started by former President Donald Trump.
Now, the state is stuck with all of these containers, which are simply gathering dust on the grounds of the state prison in Tucson. That leaves only one thing to be done: for the state to get rid of the containers, try to recoup some of those expenses, and finally put the issue to rest.
The asking price, which ranges from from $500 to $2,000 per container, will still leave the state short of the nearly $200 million it spent to purchase the containers solely for the border fence construction last year.
During his time in office, Trump promised to build a “big, beautiful wall’’ between the United States and Mexico. There were still gaps along the border by the time he left office in 2020. And on his first day in office, President Joe Biden called an immediate halt to further construction, leaving several open areas that had been part of the plan. In July 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection was authorized to seal some of the openings, including a 3,820-foot gap near Yuma.
However, that didn’t stop Ducey from later issuing an executive order directing that those gaps be filled with a line of 130 shipping containers, stacked two stories high, at the state’s expense. Months later, Ducey announced a separate and more extensive contract to fill a 10-mile gap along the border south of Sierra Vista, in the Coronado National Forest. His administration also gave a no-bid contract to AshBritt Management & Logistics.
The shipping containers did not go up along the border in Santa Cruz County. CJ Karamargin, spokesman for Ducey’s office, told the NI at the time that “areas that are mountainous or rocky might not be the best place for a shipping container solution to fill gaps in the existing border barrier.”
But even with no plans to build the makeshift border fence in Santa Cruz County, state officials at the time still stored dozens of containers in the National Guard Armory lot on Western Avenue in Nogales. The containers sat in the lot for about a month before state officials transported them elsewhere with no explanation.
Ducey’s plans came to a halt after the state was sued by the federal government for trespassing on federal property, and he agreed to remove the containers just days before he left office. The state agreed to pay AshBritt even more money to undo what it had just put up.
Now, the state and current Gov. Katie Hobbs are left with the large supply of containers.
The shipping containers range in age from 10 to 20 years old. The Arizona Department of Administration, which is marketing the items, says the containers can be “repurposed’’ for housing, offices, classrooms or other occupancy. So far, though, that hasn’t been the interest of takers.
Megan Rose, spokeswoman for the Department of Administration, said virtually all of the approximately 100 containers that already have been snatched up have been bought by other state agencies who want them for storage. Even if the state gets rid of all the containers, it will still be at a loss.
The Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, which made the purchase, doesn’t have a breakdown of what each container costs, but the total price tag for the state was more than $13.8 million. The state paid an additional $100 million in taxpayer funds to set them up along the border. And after the federal government sued the state for trespass, Ducey was forced to remove the containers at the cost of another $76 million of taxpayer funds.
Dan Scarpinato, who was Ducey’s chief of staff when the state paid to buy the containers, erect the barriers, then take them down, said his former boss “stands by the project.’’ He said it served its purpose, resulting in a commitment by Washington to start closing gaps in the existing wall.
“This effort was never meant to be a permanent solution,’’ Scarpinato said. “But it did result in getting the administration’s attention when almost nothing else would.’’
Hobbs’ press aide Christian Slater had a different take.
“It was a political stunt and a waste of taxpayer dollars,’’ he said.