“Honestly, we’re super close. We’re best friends,” María José Cortés said, giggling.
María-Inés, her younger sister, burst out laughing along with her.
As they interact, no one in the room at María-Inés’ apartment in Tucson would know that there is nearly an eight-year age difference between the sisters. Instead, that difference has been blurred by commonalities, including a shared passion for entrepreneurship.
Born and raised in Nogales, María-Inés, 19, and María José, 26, each have their own small businesses selling unique, one-of-a-kind products.
In addition to studying business at the University of Arizona, María-Inés interns at a financial management firm during the week. She runs her small business, JC Jewels, selling unique handpicked necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings and more, through Instagram and open houses.
The endeavor started off through her mother Josefina Cortes – the source of the JC form in the business’ name. María-Inés’ interest in business began in high school, when she helped her mother sell jewelry, which led her to organize a scholarship her senior year with the money she made.
After experiencing the success of selling jewelry, she decided to create an Instagram account to sell what was left over from her project. Little did she know more success would come her way, ultimately leading her to establish her online business. She has now filled orders for customers in New York, Oregon, California and more.
Fast-growing business
María José works a daily job as a service manager at a bank while owning her own small business, Di Luna Candles. She sells hand-poured, homemade candles through Instagram and Etsy. She also sells at farmers markets and open houses, and her candles are available at several stores in Tucson.
Di Luna, meaning “of the moon” in Italian, came from a nickname she shared with her father, as they called each other “mi luna,” meaning “my moon” in Spanish.
María José’s interest in candle-making started during quarantine last year when she decided to order a candle-making kit, a hobby that soon became her first business. Candle-making takes a lot of patience, she said, as there are many steps, including measuring all of the ingredients accurately and checking the temperature of the wax to ensure that it’s just right.
After pouring the wax into the small jars, she has to wait an entire day for the candles to fully dry. Then she is able to clean the jars, decorate and label them.
Starting with the first batch she made, she decided to sell a few by posting them on her Instagram account. She sold out the first day, she said.
“I honestly thought it was going to be something small. I never thought that it was going to be as big as it is now,” María José said.
Some of Di Luna’s signature candles include the Rose Petals candle, a white candle adorned with real rose petals on top; the Peppermint Eucalyptus candle, a white candle topped with real pieces of eucalyptus; and the Citrus Peach candle, a light orange candle topped with real dried orange pieces.
Regardless of their age difference, the sisters see each other as role models.
María José started her business a couple of months after María-Inés established hers. Seeing her younger sister be so passionate about her business inspired her to pursue her own.
Feeling frustrated at the beginning of the candle-making process, María José said she felt discouraged and even thought of giving up. Her sister did not allow it, telling her to keep trying and cheering her on through the process.
Calling herself a “perfectionist,” María José recalled asking her younger sister for her opinions on even the smallest of details. She said that they love bouncing ideas off of each other and brainstorming new ideas for their businesses, hoping to one day own a business together.
Parental support
The Cortés sisters’ hardworking nature is in their blood, María José said, since they grew up watching their parents work hard. Their father works in the import-export sector, and while their mother was a stay-at-home mom, she always had small side businesses, whether it was selling cakes and pastries, or selling jewelry.
María-Inés recalled her mother organizing and hosting open houses for her jewelry at their home, which she called her “favorite days of the year” as a child. People went in and out of the Cortés home all day, where they had tables set up displaying the jewelry, as well as tables adorned with food for the buyers to enjoy during their visit.
With the support and encouragement of their parents, the sisters have continued to develop their businesses.
“My dad is super creative and is all about entrepreneurship. I feel like both of my parents have always been like that. They’re super supportive about businesses, if you wanted to open a business it was always like, ‘Go for it. If you don’t succeed, you’ll learn and try again later on,’” María-Inés said.
María José’s childhood friend and fellow Nogales native, Giselle Leyva, recalled that their friendship blossomed while they attended the same elementary school and high school. Depending on where a young adult grows up, Leyva said, there are different expectations set in place for them and their career paths.
“Young women should have the power to decide their own future and follow their dreams. They should be given the opportunity and tools to make those dreams come to fruition. Just look at Di Luna, such a successful business. I would love to see a world where all women would follow their dreams and support other women achieve theirs,” she said.
As the Cortés sisters talked about their experiences back at María-Inés’ apartment in Tucson, María José asked for a minute before opening up about her relationship with her younger sister, in fear of tearing up.
After a deep breath, she said: “I feel proud of myself, and I’m proud of my sister, too.”
(Isabella Barron is a Nogales native and 2018 graduate of Nogales High School. She recently completed her third year at the University of Arizona, where she is studying journalism.)