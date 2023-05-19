There may only be 10 of them, but the members of the Class of 2023 at Lourdes Catholic High School sure put up some big numbers.
Together, they amassed 40 acceptances from 20 different universities and colleges, which included admission to the University of Arizona for all 10 students.
The universities didn’t just accept the Lourdes senior class, either. They also offered them financial assistance that altogether totaled more than $1.6 million.
And when the young scholars begin their post-secondary studies, they’ll already have a combined 230 college credits that they earned while in high school.
On Wednesday, the 10 seniors were honored with a eucharistic celebration followed by a graduation ceremony at the LCHS gymnasium.
The standouts included Paloma Daniela Valencia, whose 4.1 grade point average earned her the distinction of being class valedictorian. She’s starting college with 29 credits under her belt, as well as a $10,000 scholarship from the Mariposa Community Health Center that was presented at Wednesday’s ceremony.
Valencia, an aspiring veterinarian who plans to attend the University of San Diego, spoke of the benefits of a Catholic education and thanked her family, teachers and peers.
“Yes, we may be all going our separate ways, but that doesn’t signify that we haven’t left a mark on each other’s hearts and souls,” she told her classmates during her address. “We’ve grown up together, supported one another, celebrated our successes and even been through a global pandemic.”
Valencia put their milestone moment in perspective by quoting pop star Taylor Swift, who said: “The scary news is, you’re on your own now. But the cool news is, you’re on your own now.”
Salutatorian Maria Magdalena Amador, who is headed to the University of Arizona in hopes of one day being a cardiologist, gave an emotional speech in which she also expressed gratitude to her family, teachers and peers.
Amador, a third-generation Lourdes student who attended the school starting in kindergarten, called the experience “14 years of my life that I will never exchange for anything.”
Still, she recalled feeling fearful as an eighth-grader thinking about transitioning to the high school.
“Today, I feel the total opposite because I am excited about the great future each of us are holding in the palm of our hands,” Amador said.
After starting out as as “clueless freshmen,” the members of the Class of 2023 discovered previously hidden strengths and developed a sense of unity that impressed the faculty, she said.
“You are my second family and my lifelong friends,” Amador told her classmates. “Los quiero mucho.”
The keynote speaker was LCHS math teacher Marilex Anapi, who was introduced as someone who, in addition to demonstrating great kindness toward her students, “has managed to find the beautiful balance of challenging the brain, and building the confidence of each student she teaches.”