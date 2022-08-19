The Sonoita Rodeo Queen competition returned to the fairgrounds last weekend, when seven young contestants put their rodeo knowledge and horsemanship skills on display in hopes of earning a crown.
“All of our contestants were amazing young ladies and did an incredible job,” contest director Rachella Westbrook wrote in an email. “The judges had a very hard time selecting our new royalty, as was shown in their scoring. All the scores were very close.”
After two years without a full-fledged rodeo royalty contest, the event returned to the Sonoita fairgrounds on Saturday with an array of elements. The contestants showcased their stage presence not only in an evening competition, which included modeling, delivering speeches and answering questions on stage, but also in five other portions of the contest, which included a written test and a private interview with the judges.
Westbrook, who took over as coordinator of the event in 2019, explained that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some aspects of the competition were scaled back in 2020, while the event was entirely postponed in 2021.
“We are excited to be able to bring back the full event,” she wrote.
In the end, Kennedi Stinson from Sierra Vista was crowned 2022 Sonoita Rodeo Queen, and award for competitors ages 17 to 26. Stinson is a senior at Buena High School who is involved with the Arizona High School Rodeo Association and Willcox Junior Rodeo Association.
The Sonoita Rodeo Princess crown for girls 12 to 16 went to Dakota Hardy, a resident of Vail who attends Cienega High School. Hardy is involved in the Fellowship of Christian Students and high school rodeo.
The title of Sonoita Rodeo Little Miss (ages 7 to 11) was won by Bentlye-Ann Brunelle from Marana. Brunelle is an honor roll student at Roadrunner Elementary School and is involved with barrel racing as with the Cobra Club for barrel racing. She’s part of her school reading and cooking clubs, and won the Kind Kid and Most Empathetic awards at her school.
Special awards for overall horsemanship and personality were given to True Hall, a senior at Queen Creek High School, and Isabella Nordling from Andrada Polytechnic High School.
The Sonoita Rodeo Queen won a saddle bearing her title, as well as a $1,000 scholarship. In addition, each winner received a buckle, crown, jackets, three sashes to wear at events throughout their year, a bouquet of flowers and a $160 gift certificate for Western wear in Sierra Vista. Winners also received a pair of chaps, which are passed down each year for the new titleholders to wear.
Westbrook gave a special shout-out to 2021/2022 Sonoita Rodeo Queen Jordan Harvan and 2021/2022 Sonoita Rodeo Little Miss Audrey Ellsworth.
“The Sonoita Rodeo Royalty program would not be what it is without Jordan,” she said. “She re-signed for two years because of the pandemic and traveled to every rodeo all over the state promoting the program. Audrey Ellsworth from Tucson re-signed with her.”