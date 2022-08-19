Purchase Access

The Sonoita Rodeo Queen competition returned to the fairgrounds last weekend, when seven young contestants put their rodeo knowledge and horsemanship skills on display in hopes of earning a crown.

“All of our contestants were amazing young ladies and did an incredible job,” contest director Rachella Westbrook wrote in an email. “The judges had a very hard time selecting our new royalty, as was shown in their scoring. All the scores were very close.”



