The eighth annual Southeast Arizona Wine Growers Festival is set for March 7-8 at Kief Joshua Vineyards in Elgin.
During the event, which is set to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, attendees can enjoy wine tasting, new wine releases and meet-and-greets with winemakers from more than 18 Arizona-based wineries and vineyards.
The Ciao Down Food Truck, Las Vigas Steak Ranch and Russell Compton Texas BBQ will have food for sale. Meanwhile, live music will be performed by Rhythm Jax with Angel Diamond and the Bad News Blues Band on March 7, and the OnesAll Band and Cat Daddy and the 12 Barz Blues Band on March 8.
A variety of locally made products will also be available from retailers.
Tickets are $45 per person for two-day bundle or $20-30 per day, and are available at Eventbrite.com or at the door.
Kief Joshua Vineyards is located at 370 Elgin Rd. More information available at kiefjoshuavineyards.com or (520) 455-5582.