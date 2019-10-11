The Rev. Alison Lee has joined St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Nogales as priest in charge.
Lee was ordained as a priest last year in Tucson, the church said in an announcement. She has been an Episcopalian all her life, also serving as a senior warden, lay Eucharistic minister and deacon.
Lee was born in Canada, but has been in the United States for 28 years, the church said. She and her husband Rob McCallum have lived in the Tucson area for almost 17 years, and have three adult children who live in Phoenix and Tucson.
She has a background in theater and has worked as an administrator in health care.
“Alison has enjoyed meeting the people of the congregation and community and is avidly exploring the culture of the area. She welcomes you to come and worship and visit with us at St. Andrew’s,” the church said, adding that service times are 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.