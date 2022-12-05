Clinic

Nogales High School students and members of the GVR Woodworkers Club give a toy to a child.

 Photo by Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

Families from Mexico come across the border every month to St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic in Nogales for medical care and support. But the Christmas clinic is the one they look forward to most.

Not only do children receive their appointments with doctors for everything from cleft palate treatment to speech and orthopedics, they leave with Christmas presents and treats. For many, it's the only Christmas they'll have. 

Laura Romero, left, donors and several children cut the ribbon on the new building.
A child lights up over her new doll.
Speech therapist Roxanna Holguin works with 10-year-old Victor Villalba Hernandez.


