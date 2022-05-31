Seen here at the Celebrity Dance regional competition are, from left: Victoria Kosonoy, Inés Obregon, Victoria Savinon, Luzmaria Ochoa, Fernanda Velasco, Paulina Peralta, Natalia Ochoa, Sarah Contreras, María Fernanda Reyes, Ana Sofia Romero, Valeria Ruiz and Maria Renee Gil.
Stage Dance Studio in Nogales sent a team of dancers to the recent Celebrity Dance regional competition held April 29-May 1 in Mesa, and came home with an array of prizes.
According to studio director Patty Salazar, prizes won by the competitors, who ranged in age from 7 to 14, included:
• Musical Theater: Ana Lucía Sauceda, high gold.
• Hip Hop: Fourth place in the preteen category.
• Duet Seven: Valeria Ruiz and Fernanda Reyes, second place in their category.
• Contemporary: Valeria Ruiz, high gold for her routine “Wonderful.”
• Hip Hop: Ana Lucía Sauceda, Victoria Sánchez and Bárbara Morales, first place in their division and third place overall for their routine “It’s Tricky.”
• Jazz: Andrea Obregon, Victoria Morales, Victoria Savinon, Nathalia Agüevada and Alicia Peralta, high gold for their routine “Girl in The Mirror.”
• Solo: Sarah Contreras, Ana Sofia Romero, Luz María Ochoa and Natalia Ochoa, high gold.
• Spirit Award: Luzmaria Ochoa, for her solo performance “Glam.”
• Studio Spirit: Stage Dance Studio, for showing “celebrity spirit” both on and off the stage.
• Jazz Small Group: Sixth place in the preteen division for “100% Pure Love.”
• Lyrical Medium Group: Third place in the preteen division for “Good Job.”
• Tap Small Group: Third place in the preteen division for “Marimba.”
In addition, Victoria Kosonoy and Victoria Savinon were selected finalists in Celebrity DanceDown, a master class that doubles as an audition. Kosonoy won a scholarship for the next Celebrity Dance regional competition, and Savinon was awarded a special prize for her participation.
Meanwhile, nine students from Stage Dance Studio have qualified as semifinalists for Dancer of the Year for their performance at the DanZEtica regional competition last November in Hermosillo, Sonora. The finals will be held later in June, also in Hermosillo.