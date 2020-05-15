The Anne Stradling Equine Foundation has awarded three scholarships worth a total of $12,000 to graduating high school seniors from Santa Cruz County.
The funds will be applied to their tuition at the college of their choice in increments of $1,000 per semester for four semesters beginning in the fall of 2020.
“These students epitomize the qualities of high academic scholarship, a deep commitment to community volunteerism, a strong background in agricultural activities and a dedication to their school’s organizations that our scholarships were designed to promote,” said Beth Sullivan, the foundation’s president.
The winners are:
Maya Angelique Robles of Rio Rico, who will graduate with a 4.667 grade average from Nogales High School, where she ranks ninth in the class of 411 students. Robles served as student body president, was editor of the school newspaper, captain of the cheer team and participated in numerous school organizations including the National Honor Society. She is enrolled in the University of Arizona and plans to obtain a degree in law so that she can “protect my community and bring justice to those who need it.”
Sheyanne Pruett of Sonoita is a graduate of Cienega High School in Vail, where she ranked 161st out of 392 students. She plans to attend West Texas University to major in animal science, and then enroll at Texas A&M University to earn a degree in veterinary medicine. Her focus and interest in agricultural endeavors began when she joined 4-H at the age of 9. She began showing rabbits, then went on to showing cattle, and developed a goal of working at a feedlot. She has also been active in FFA (Future Farmers of America), was a member of National Society of High School Scholars, the Science Honor Society and the Bobcat Student of Success program.
Scholarship winner Alexandra Pallanes is another aspiring future veterinarian and Sonoita resident. She attended Patagonia Union High School for three years and completed her diploma at Andrada Polytechnic High School in Vail, which offered credits in veterinarian-related courses.
Pallanes joined 4-H Clover Kids at the age of 5, progressing to large animals and spent the past several years raising livestock for consumption in the local area. She has been involved in FFA, Skill-A-Thon, and livestock judging, and was named the Arizona 2018 Junior Beef Ambassador, where she participated in state-wide events promoting the cattle industry. She has also gained hands-on experience volunteering with a local vet during the summer.