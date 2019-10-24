Students from around Santa Cruz County are invited to participate in the ninth-annual Celebrate the Santa Cruz River Student Art Contest.
The contest, hosted by the Friends of the Santa Cruz River and sponsored by the Global Community Communications Alliance, has a theme of “Bugmania on the Santa Cruz River.”
Participating students first watch a presentation on the Santa Cruz River and the creatures living around it, from which they can gather ideas and inspiration for their artwork.
“By combining science and art, students participating in the contest learn about the wildlife and plants in the the rare cottonwood-willow gallery forest that thrives in the riparian zone that is the life-blood of the Santa Cruz Valley,” FOSCR said in a news release.
Schools participating in the contest include A.J. Mitchell Elementary, Mexicayotl Academy, San Cayetano Elementary, Montessori de Tubac and the Global Community Communications Starseed School for Teens and Children.
Any other interested students in kindergarten through high school can submit any form of artwork including visual arts, photography and sculpture by Tuesday, Oct. 29.
An awards ceremony will be held at the Americana Hotel from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. The entries will then be displayed at the Smithsonian Waterways Exhibit at the Lowe House in Tubac from Nov. 8-30.
To participate in the contest, contact Blue Evening Star at (520) 403-2923 or Nanette Miranda at (518) 366-4566.