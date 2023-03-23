Sabrina

Artist and Nogales High School senior Sabrina Manson debuted years of work at the Hilltop Gallery.

 Photo by Juan Miguel Garcia

As a child, Sabrina Manson often felt unsure of how to express herself or talk about her feelings. So, she turned to art – creating characters, storylines and her own fictional worlds.

“It was kind of a way for me to vent out my emotions,” she told the NI last Sunday.



