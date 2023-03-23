As a child, Sabrina Manson often felt unsure of how to express herself or talk about her feelings. So, she turned to art – creating characters, storylines and her own fictional worlds.
“It was kind of a way for me to vent out my emotions,” she told the NI last Sunday.
Manson, a senior at Nogales High School, showcased years of her artwork that afternoon at the Hilltop Gallery. It marked the artist’s first-ever exhibit: “Sabrina’s Wonderful and Weird Art.” Manson, who facilitated the exhibit for her senior project, hopes to study animation after she graduates high school. Already, she’s created her own characters, including a curly-haired, freckled protagonist with different-colored eyes: one green and one brown.
“That’s actually her right there,” Manson said, pointing to a framed drawing of a wide-eyed young girl.
Usually, Manson said, she shows art to family or close friends. Having years of work on display – spanning from elementary to high school – was new for the multimedia artist.
“It’s really nervewracking,” she laughed, as visitors studied various paintings, sketches and digital works. “And really exciting.”
Manson’s exhibit will be on display for the public until March 29; for information on gallery hours, contact the Hilltop Gallery at (520) 287-5515 or via Instagram @hilltop_gallery.