Don't Look

A screengrab from the prizewinning short film "Don’t Look" by Aram and Santiago Martinez of Nogales High School.

 Screengrab

Students from Nogales High School were awarded 10 prizes at the 2023 Southern Arizona High School Film Festival.

Of the 10 awards given to NHS students, four were first-place prizes. In addition, student filmmakers from Nogales captured the “Best in Show” award.



Tags

Load comments