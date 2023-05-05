Student filmmakers win prizes from regional festival Nogales International May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A screengrab from the prizewinning short film "Don’t Look" by Aram and Santiago Martinez of Nogales High School. Screengrab Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Students from Nogales High School were awarded 10 prizes at the 2023 Southern Arizona High School Film Festival.Of the 10 awards given to NHS students, four were first-place prizes. In addition, student filmmakers from Nogales captured the “Best in Show” award.The Southern Arizona High School Film Festival is a venue to showcase films produced by regional high school students enrolled in a CTE film and TV class.This year, more than 120 films were submitted by students at 12 different schools. The prizewinners from NHS were:• First place, Fiction: “Don’t Look,” by Aram Martinez and Santiago Martinez• First place, Original/Licensed Music Video: “Moments,” by Chiara Saturno and Maiquel Avilas• First place, Non-Original Music Video: “Couples Therapy,” by Ana Paula Juarez• First place, Documentary: “Next To The Border Wall,” by Jose Gonzalez• Second place, Animation: “Frog,” by Bersais Quintero• Second place, Fiction: “My Other Self,” by Bersais Quintero• Second place, Original/Licensed Music Video: “PiePiePiePie,” by Jian Tatil and Diego Duenas• Second place, Non-Original Music Video: “Punk Tactics,” by Bersais Quintero• Second place, Documentary: “Young Murals: The WildLife Mural,” Jose Antonio Leon• Third place, Non-Original Music Video: “Frontin,” by Evelyn FuentesClick here for a page with links to many of the videos. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Film Industry Linguistics Music Sports Load comments Trending Stories Notice of claim, new video emerge in fatal NPD shooting Crews arrive for ‘make-safe’ border wall construction Panousopoulos indicted in assessor bribery scheme NHS blanks Cienega 10-0 in first round of state baseball tournament Teen arraigned in murder of elderly Rio Rico man City breaks ground on Teyechea Park project Guest Opinion: Sheriff Hollywood comes to town Threat found on bathroom wall at Lincoln Elementary School With Title 42 to expire, local preparations subdued so far Hot start carries Apaches to second-round victory Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit