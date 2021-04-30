Three student poets at Montessori de Santa Cruz school in Tubac won prizes in the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Earth Day Poetry Contest for kids in grades K-6.
Participants were invited to write and submit a poem about the Sonoran Desert, and each entry was evaluated for originality and content by a panel of museum employees and University of Arizona Poetry Center judges.
Jaime De La Rosa won first place in the fourth-grade division with “The Road.” Each of the poem’s nine stanzas begins “When I come to the end of the road,” and ends with De La Rosa imagining the wildlife he’ll see interacting with the desert flora.
Janis Gypsy Munger tied for first place in the fifth-grade competition with “The Desert Chase.” The poem is written from the perspective of a coyote, which chases after a jackrabbit through a vividly described desert landscape.
“The Rattler,” by Lily De La Rosa, was an honorable mention winner among the sixth-grade entries. Her poem uses some playful rhyming to warn of the danger posed by a diamondback rattlesnake.
The students’ teachers are Jennifer Alexis and Pryscilla Heredia.
The first-place poems will be featured on the museum’s website, and the authors will read their poems live during the museum’s community outreach meetings, Montessori de Santa Cruz said in a news release.
In addition, as the contest’s overall winner, Munger won an online outreach program from the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum for the school in May.
“Please feel free to read the poems to experience their beauty,” Principal Amanda Huerta wrote in an email. “You can truly feel the love our students have for this beautiful land we call home.”