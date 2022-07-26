Surrounded by buckets of paint and brushes in hand, a group of high school students gathered outside the Historic 1904 Courthouse in Nogales last Wednesday to bring color in the form of a mural to the otherwise blank wall on the north side of the building.
When completed, the mural will depict a timeline of Nogales and Santa Cruz County history. The overall design and the different components of the mural were thought out and sketched by the students themselves.
At the end of the mural where the timeline begins, cousins Ivana Avila and Fernanda Castellanos, ages 14 and 17, respectively, huddled together along with their 14-year-old friend Sujelen Mendoza Martinez. The trio meticulously shaded in an outline of a century plant in shades of blues and greens.
“It’s been really fun and it’s very exciting and I love the idea that I’m leaving a little mark here,” Avila said as she pointed towards her contribution to the mural.
“I love the idea of expressing ourselves and being able to put our art in an open space,” Castellanos added.
Mendoza Martinez, a painter and art lover, said she was walking on Morley Avenue when she came across La Linea art studio. There, she met Aissa Huerta, studio director and local artist, who told her about the mural project and invited her to join the endeavor.
The Morley Mural Camp, part of the summer camp program at the Santa Cruz County School Superintendent’s Office, is a six-week program for local high school students in which they learn the history of murals, as well as different painting techniques. Ten students are participating, though not all are available at every stage of the project.
“We talked about history, we talked about culture, we talked about Hispanic muralists in their communities and the impact that they’ve had and just the possibilities public art can create,” Huerta said, in reference to the classes she led in preparation for the painting of the mural. “I think it’s really important to have this opportunity for kids to come out here and tell the story how they want to do it, based on their experiences here.”
Team effort
Martinez credits her uncle for instilling a love for mural art in her.
“My uncle was an artist. He painted murals and he always let me paint with him. So I’m still painting myself,” she said.
Asked about her experience in the art camp, Martinez said she liked that the project was “a team effort.”
“Everyone contributed their ideas and we all came up with it together,” she said.
Last year, 15-year-old Jacob Beltran helped with the creation of a mural for a senior project at Nogales High School. He really liked the experience, he said, and he wanted to do more to beautify the city.
Beltran signed up for the Morley Mural Camp and began attending classes in late June He contributed two designs which he hopes to paint later in the week.
“This has been a very nice experience,” he said. “Ever since I was little I’ve liked art. Now I’ve been gravitating more towards large scale art so that more people can see it and also to make the city more beautiful.”
Inti Parra, 16, who joined the summer camp program at the suggestion of her mother, said she’s been drawing cartoon characters for the last six years. But when it comes to painting and showing her art to the public, she had little experience.
“I was extremely nervous, I felt I wasn’t ready. I would keep thinking to myself, ‘I won’t get noticed,’” she said. “This whole mural project taught me, because of these other students, that there’s no harm in asking for help.”
The mural is expected to be completed in two to three weeks, weather permitting.