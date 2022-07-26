Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Surrounded by buckets of paint and brushes in hand, a group of high school students gathered outside the Historic 1904 Courthouse in Nogales last Wednesday to bring color in the form of a mural to the otherwise blank wall on the north side of the building.

When completed, the mural will depict a timeline of Nogales and Santa Cruz County history. The overall design and the different components of the mural were thought out and sketched by the students themselves.

Mural

From left: Sujelen Mendoza Martinez 14; Ivana Avila 14; Fernanda Castellanos, 17; Jacobo Beltran, 15; and Inti Parra, 16, pose in front of their mural.
Mural

Jacob Beltran paints a portrait of Juan Bautista de Anza.
Mural

The new mural will stretch along a wall next to the Historic 1904 Courthouse.


Tags

Load comments