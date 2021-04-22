Nogales High School students took several top awards in the Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference held this month.
FBLA sponsor Marcia Mendoza said that more than 1,200 participants representing 50-plus high schools participated in the virtual conference, which included a series of written tests and team performances.
“We took fifth place overall, which means we received recognition at the conference,” Mendoza said, adding that the top 10 individuals or teams in each event qualify for this year’s national conference.
The NHS award winners were as follows:
• Who’s Who in FBLA: Second place, Juan Pablo Dabdoub.
• Broadcast Journalism: Seventh place, Victoria Felix and Alyssa Gute; eighth place, Camila Estrada and Carolina Nogueda.
• Client Service: Sixth place, Victoria Felix.
• Cyber Security: Fourth place, Adrian Montoya.
• Electronic Career Portfolio: First place, Alyssa Gute.
• E-business: First place, Natalia Rodriguez and Camila Zepeda.
• Health Care Administration: Sixth place, Anabelen Vasquez-Santamaria; seventh place, Lynette Valenzuela.
• Introduction to Business Presentation: Second place, Mayra Yepiz, Jennifer Abril and Gonzalo Armenta; ninth place, Jaylee Wise, Salvador Valenzuela and Juan Vasquez.
• Introduction to FBLA: Third place, Gonzalo Armenta.
• Introduction to Public Speaking: Second place, Jennifer Abril.
• Job Interview: Fifth place, Juan Pablo Dabdoub.
• Organizational Leadership: First place, Juan Pablo Dabdoub.
• Sales Presentation: Fourth place, Anabelen Vasquez and Camila Leon.
• Social Media Strategies: First place, Lynette Valenzuela, Sabina Romero and Milan Booker.
• Supply Chain Management: Seventh place, Aldo Huacuja.
• Word Processing: Third place, Rafael Vasavilbaso.