The docket at Courtroom 3 of Nogales Justice Court was filled with interesting cases last Friday.

In one, a man had filed suit after a police officer mistook him for a fleeing suspect and Tased him. In another, a young man faced criminal allegations that he drugged the basketball star from a rival school and drew his team’s logo on her face. And in the third, an athlete sued her soccer club, claiming leadership was negligent in managing a concussion she suffered that was later compounded by a second injury.

Mock Trial

The mock trial exercise was organized by Nogales High School student Yuliana Martinez as part of her senior project.
Mock Trial

Defense lawyers Denzel Curlango, left, and Mildred Chavez Ramirez react after hearing the jury foreperson read a "not guilty" verdict for their client during a mock criminal trial at Nogales Justice Court on Friday, Dec. 16.


Tags

Load comments