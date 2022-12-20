Defense lawyers Denzel Curlango, left, and Mildred Chavez Ramirez react after hearing the jury foreperson read a "not guilty" verdict for their client during a mock criminal trial at Nogales Justice Court on Friday, Dec. 16.
The docket at Courtroom 3 of Nogales Justice Court was filled with interesting cases last Friday.
In one, a man had filed suit after a police officer mistook him for a fleeing suspect and Tased him. In another, a young man faced criminal allegations that he drugged the basketball star from a rival school and drew his team’s logo on her face. And in the third, an athlete sued her soccer club, claiming leadership was negligent in managing a concussion she suffered that was later compounded by a second injury.
All three cases went to trial Friday, and all three were resolved by middle school students who served as judge, jury, prosecution, defense and more.
None of it was real, of course. It was all part of a mock trial exercise that gave eighth-grade honors students from Desert Shadows Middle School a hands-on opportunity learn about the workings of the U.S. justice system.
The program was organized by Nogales High School student Yuliana Martinez as her senior project exhibition. She’s worked at Nogales Justice Court since her sophomore year, she said, and after choosing to write her senior essay on the issue of treatment vs. punishment for drug users, Martinez and her NHS advisor came up with the plan to organize mock trials as the exhibition portion of her project.
Martinez brought up the idea with Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez. “He was very interested,” she said, so she presented the plan to leaders at DSMS and ended up working with instructor Patricia Moore, who had been Martinez’s teacher in middle school.
From there, she found the mock trial scenarios online, then began divvying up roles in the three cases for the 77 participating students. She developed worksheets and an outline for the trials, leaving the specific questioning and testimony up to the middle-schoolers. And she made repeated trips to DSMS to develop the project.
Learning the roles
When she first introduced the concept, Martinez said, many of the students were confused about how trials work.
“I had to introduce vocabulary. I gave them vocabulary lists for all the words they were going to see,” she said. “So they were very unaware of what I was trying to do. They had to learn what the defense is, what the prosecution is, what juries do – what all the roles do.”
Once the students began getting the hang of it, some of them felt extra inspired, doing independent research and trying to take the project further than what was assigned, Martinez said.
“Ms. Moore was telling me that a couple of students watched a lot of attorney movies just to be able to present themselves (at the mock trials),” she said.
When the day came to conduct the trials for real, the students were locked in, even dressing in the professional attire of trial participants. When the jury in the first case – the criminal trial – returned with a “not guilty” verdict, the defense table reacted as if they had just won a real trial.
“It was very interesting to see the growth from the beginning to end,” Martinez said.
Velasquez, who guided the students through the trials, was also impressed, telling the first group that their performance was “amazing.”
“It was incredibly organized. It was very fluent. Everybody did their homework. It looks like you guys had done some practicing,” he said.
“I was very impressed with how you were dressed and how you kept yourselves composed,” Velasquez told them, adding: “There’s a few of you that played the role of lawyers that I could see being a lawyer in the courtroom.”
He also congratulated Martinez.
“For being the age she’s at and putting this together the way she did, is absolutely amazing,” he said. “I hope you guys look at that as an example of what your future can also be.”
Speaking later in the day, after all three of the trials had been completed, Martinez expressed relief.
“I was very stressed out about how the day was going to go and all the things I had to remember. But it went really well,” she said.
Martinez was recently accepted to Washington University in St. Louis, which is where she’ll head after graduating from NHS in the spring.
She has a keen interest in statistics, but said she also wants to look into pre-law, family services and psychology. “Something social is what I’d like to do,” she said.