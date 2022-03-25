Rio Rico High School's Hawk Theatre Company will be transporting audiences back to the 1950s this weekend.
The Hawks debuted their performance of "Grease" on Thursday, and will continue singing, dancing and hand-jiving for two more evening performances on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release from Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
Student Trinidad Beemer is set to portray Sandy Dumbrowski, a poodle skirt-wearing high school senior who transfers to Rydell High. Coincidentally, that's also where her summer love, Danny Zuko (played by Casey Bostian), goes to school.
Rizzo and Kenickie, two rebellious students at Rydell, also play key roles as Sandy and Danny are reunited in a very different social context. They're portrayed by Miranda Solis and Atticus Birkett, respectively.
Students not only made up the musical’s cast and ensemble – more than a dozen RRHS students also formed a design team in order to create vibrant backdrops for drag races, school dances and pep rallies.
In a news release, Director Liana Carrasco referred to the musical classic as one that "transcends time and languages."
"We may see ourselves in some of these characters, if not all," she added, "and hold that close connection to them."
The Friday and Saturday performances are set to begin at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening 20 minutes before. General admission is $5, though SCVUSD staff can attend for free.
Tickets are available at the door, 20 minutes before showtime, or online. Masks are recommended, but not mandated.