With dozens of paint buckets and four blank walls before them, several students got their hands dirty Wednesday morning to add color to the game room at the Boys and Girls Club in Nogales.
Led by instructor Miguel Grijalva – who also teaches art at Rio Rico High School – about eight students took part in what has become regular practice in Nogales in recent years: filling big walls with colorful murals.
“What I focus on is nourishing their talent. I measure the level of talent they already have and begin to nourish that so they can discover their full potential,” Grijalva said.
The month-long summer program, sponsored by the Santa Cruz County School Superintendent’s Office, focused on teaching local teens the process of making murals from start to finish – from planning the designs, getting the right measurements and painting the work.
The first mural was one of the group’s largest works this summer. Now, as visitors approach the main entrance to the Boys and Girls Club, they are now greeted by a Sonoran Desert sunset, featuring saguaros, mountain ranges and a jaguar among other fauna of the region.
For 16-year-old Fernanda Solis, who had previously participated in mural-making projects at RRHS, it was an opportunity to learn how to depict realistic details in her artwork.
“It wasn’t as much of a clean image, it was more details in real life sceneries,” she said. “My favorite part, honestly, is the shading on the cactuses. I really liked shading the browns and the greens to make it realistic.”
On Wednesday, Solis and the other students listened to music and chatted amongst each other as they worked in different corners of the game room, each focusing on different elements of the latest mural – a baseball, arcade games, a pool table.
The mural was expected to be completed by Friday, the last day of the summer program.
And by the end of it, Grijalva said, he mainly hoped the students would take with them “an experience they’ll never forget.”