With dozens of paint buckets and four blank walls before them, several students got their hands dirty Wednesday morning to add color to the game room at the Boys and Girls Club in Nogales.

Led by instructor Miguel Grijalva – who also teaches art at Rio Rico High School – about eight students took part in what has become regular practice in Nogales in recent years: filling big walls with colorful murals.

Mural summer camp

Students in the Murals on Morley summer program pose in front of their largest project at the Boys and Girls Club in Nogales.


Tags

Load comments