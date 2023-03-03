Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez and Officer Andrea Arellano join RRHS law enforcement students Veronika Ramos and Itzel Jacobo, and teacher Jimmy Navarro. Arellano, a RRHS graduate, was the keynote speaker at the forum.
Gael Tavera-Montiel and Brianna Martinez represented the nursing services program at Pierson High School.
Contributed photo
Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez and Officer Andrea Arellano join RRHS law enforcement students Veronika Ramos and Itzel Jacobo, and teacher Jimmy Navarro. Arellano, a RRHS graduate, was the keynote speaker at the forum.
Contributed photo
PUHS student Allen Roberts staffs a display about the school's welding program.
Contributed photo
NHS teacher Catherine Sotomayor and students Idalia Hernandez and Janelle Estrada at the fashion merchandising table.
Contributed photo
Students from the culinary arts program at Nogales High School prepared lunch for the attendees.
Contributed photo
Students from the culinary arts program at Rio Rico High School prepared breakfast and dessert.
As part of a nationwide celebration of career and technical education (CTE), four Santa Cruz County high schools, 11 CTE programs, 40 students, 10 teachers and seven Southern Arizona businesses participated in an exhibition at the 1904 Historic Courthouse in downtown Nogales.
The event, held Feb. 22 as part of CTE Month, was held under this year’s theme: “Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow.”
According to a news release from the County Superintendent of School’s Office, high school students in Arizona are required to complete a CTE course to develop technical, academic and employability skills before graduation.
“With the partnership of business and industry, students can also engage in a workplace experience that could easily lead to an internship, or part-time job,” the news release said, adding: “The goal of the CTE Exhibition was to bring together county schools, business and community organizations in order to strengthen relationships and identify how to work together for the benefit of our youth.”
Nogales Police Officer Andrea Arellano, a Rio Rico High School alum, was the keynote speaker. According to the superintendent’s office, she spoke about how she valued the experiences she had taking CTE courses while in high school, and how her teachers had helped guide her to where she is today.
Patagonia Union High School, represented by teacher Jeff Gudenkauf and students Liam Young, Allen Roberts and Skyler Sanchez, showcased three programs from their CTE department: Introduction to auto-mechanics, welding, and coding.
The Nogales High School CTE program highlighted its fashion design/merchandising and cabinetmaking programs with the work of students Janelle Estrada, Idalia Hernandez, Nicole Cordero and Kevin Cepeda. The courses are taught by Catherine Sotomayor and Mark Foreman.
In addition, NHS culinary students Diego Moreno, Gerardo Tabarez, Brian Kaanta, Alain Legleu, Michelle Covarrubias, Andrea Armenta, Fernanda Ceballos and Renee Brown prepared lunch for the guests and participants. They are led by culinary teacher Marisela Parra.
Their counterparts in the Rio Rico High School culinary arts program prepared breakfast and dessert for the event. Those students were Kohlson Sinclair, Jocelyn Wise, Enrique Rodriguez, Orlando Ochoa, Alan Martinez, Sophia Jaramillo, Mia Cantu, Suri Brett, Guadalupe Alvarez Soto, Jhaniel Bojorquez, Ariana Inzunza, Chelsey Grijalva, Manuel Lizarraga and Sebastian Arreola. Their teacher is Claudia Mavis.
The RRHS agriscience, JROTC, and law and public safety programs were also represented at the exhibition by students Veronika Ramos, Itzel Jacobo, Eduardo Madrid, Oscar Alvarez, Isaac Noriega and Ryley O’Grady. They are led by CTE instructors Jimmy Navarro, Richard McPherson and Brandon Moore.
Pierson High School, represented by students Robert Guzman, Bianca Vasquez, Sebastian Silva, Gael Tavera-Montiel and Brianna Martinez, offered presentations on digital photography, nursing services and digital printing. The students, who are taught by Stacy Hatton and Pat Mendez, provided CPR demonstrations and served as the photographers for the event.
The exhibition was organized by Gear Up, a college and career awareness/readiness program at all county middle and high schools. For more information about volunteering or partnering with the program, contact Maya Donnelly at mdonnelly@santacruzcountyaz.gov.