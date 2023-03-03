As part of a nationwide celebration of career and technical education (CTE), four Santa Cruz County high schools, 11 CTE programs, 40 students, 10 teachers and seven Southern Arizona businesses participated in an exhibition at the 1904 Historic Courthouse in downtown Nogales.

The event, held Feb. 22 as part of CTE Month, was held under this year’s theme: “Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow.”



