Two local middle schoolers were named winners of the Nogales Lions Club’s Annual Peace Poster Contest, held in partnership with the Nogales Unified School District.
The theme of this year’s contest was “Peace through Service.”
Arturo Romo of Wade Carpenter Middle School was the first-place winner and Stephanie Abril of Desert Shadows Middle School took second place for her poster.
Romo was awarded $100 and his drawing advanced to the regional poster competition. Abril received a prize of $50.
According to the Lions Club International website, the organization has been sponsoring the Peace Poster Contest for more than 30 years with school and youth groups. “Creating peace posters gives children everywhere the chance to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity,” it says.