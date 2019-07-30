Tumacácori National Historical Park is now accepting submissions to the 2019 Art in the Park online exhibit, which it calls “an exciting program connecting artists with Tumacácori National Historical Park and digital visitors all over the globe.”
During the run-up to the anniversary of the park’s founding on Sept. 15, the park explained in a news release, it will host an online exhibit of original artwork and feature artwork on social media platforms.
Artists can participate by submitting digital images, audio or video files of any work related to the park and its cultural and natural features. Youth are welcomed and encouraged to participate.
The submission deadline is Aug. 20. Finalists will be selected by a panel of staff from TNHP, Tubac Center of the Arts and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.
All finalists will be featured in an exhibit posted to the park’s website, and individual pieces will be featured on the park’s Facebook and Instagram social media accounts.
The piece voted “pass perfect” will be featured on the TNHP annual pass for 2020. This winner will also receive a Western National Parks Association voucher at Tumacácori’s park store, and exposure to digital national park audiences around the globe.
To learn more, for submission instructions or to see last year’s exhibit, visit www.nps.gov/tuma/getinvolved/art-in-the-park.htm, or email NPS_TUMA_Information@nps.gov.