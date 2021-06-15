“Let’s go places with art” is the theme of the Hilltop Gallery Summer Art Program, set to start in July.
The gallery is promising “art experiences from places around the world” during the program, which will run five days a week from July 6 to July 31.
Classes for kids ages 5-7 will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Young artists ages 8 to 10 will have their chance from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the class for youth 11 to 15 follows from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
While learning about the places and art of countries around the world, the participants will practice creative art techniques such as color and shape, drawing and painting, and cutting and pasting, “as well as using the creative processes of imagination, and experimenting with materials,” the gallery said in an announcement.
Class size is limited and registration is required at the City of Nogales Parks and Recreation Department on Hohokam Drive. Health safety guidelines will be followed, the gallery said.
More information is available by calling Hilltop Gallery at (520) 287-5515.