The City of Nogales Summer Arts Program is in its final week at the Hilltop Gallery after nearly a month of sketching and sculpting. The annual program, which serves students between 4 and 15 years old, is supported by the city’s Recreation Department and the Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools’ Office.
Last Friday, students gathered for an afternoon class of piñata-making – a multi-tiered project reserved for the program’s oldest age group.
“It’s been fun,” said Sebastian Trujillo as he mixed paints. “Really fun.”
This year was Trujillo’s first participating in the program – a summer highlighted by origami lessons and mosaics created with fabric, he said.
Last summer, he added, “I didn’t get to do anything at all.”
Hilltop Gallery hosted art classes in 2021, though class sizes were limited, and city programs included more stringent COVID-19 guidelines. Speaking to the NI, director Janice Johnson expressed relief at the program’s return to being in “full swing.”
On Friday, students painted freely in the sunlit studio, laughing as they smeared gold paint onto their faces and fashioned hairpieces from leftover tissue paper.
Yulissa Espinoza was silent as she blended strokes of deep blue onto her piñata – a piece inspired by Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” she said.
While trading jokes with her peers, Yzamarie Martinez held up a violet-colored painting of prickly plants.
“I just kind of mixed colors together,” she explained.
“It’s so pretty,” added Linnea Moehlman, a peer instructor, looking down to admire Martinez’s piece.
Nikolas Ayala was busy folding a pipe cleaner into a makeshift mohawk for his handmade piñata.
“I really recommend it,” he said of the summer program. “It’s really fun. It’s more fun with friends.”
The gallery will hold a closing reception to showcase the students’ work on Thursday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.