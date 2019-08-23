The third-annual Van Gogh Sunflower Paint Out and Auction is set for Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Lowe House Project artist residency in Old Town Tubac.
Participating artists will paint sunflower scenes throughout the village during the day-long event. In advance, organizers passed out packets of sunflower seeds to property owners, businesses and Tubac nonprofits for planting to ensure blooming flowers for the artists to paint.
At 1 p.m., the artists will display their paintings at the Historic Lowe House, 14 Calle Iglesia, and a silent auction and patio party will begin. Local country music artist Tige Reeve will perform live, and refreshments and a food truck will be available.
The event began two years ago in celebration of the 130th anniversary of artist Vincent Van Gogh’s series of sunflower paintings begun in 1887. Organizers call it a “fun-raiser,” with proceeds from the sale of paintings to benefit the participating artists, the Tubac Village Artists Association and the Lowe House Project.
This year, Tubac shops, galleries and restaurants are joining in by offering “Sunflower Madness” specials.
For more information, see lowehouseproject.com or tubacvillageartists.org, or contact Barbara Kuzara at bakuzara@gmail.com.