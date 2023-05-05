Former NFL star Vance Johnson spoke about mental health and visitors from the University of Michigan’s Center for School Safety discussed safety strategies during visits organized by the Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools’ Office.

During the monthly Superintendent’s Leadership Consortium held on April 26, Johnson shared highlights of his football career, and also told the attendees about his struggle with mental illness and the drug overdose that almost took his life.

Stigma Art

The events included the unveiling of an art exhibit depicting themes surrounding mental health and the stigma associated with mental illness.


