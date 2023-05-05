Former NFL star Vance Johnson spoke about mental health and visitors from the University of Michigan’s Center for School Safety discussed safety strategies during visits organized by the Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools’ Office.
During the monthly Superintendent’s Leadership Consortium held on April 26, Johnson shared highlights of his football career, and also told the attendees about his struggle with mental illness and the drug overdose that almost took his life.
“The moving testimony was painful and powerful, ending in his message of hope and recovery,” the Superintendent’s Office said in a news release.
Later in the day, Johnson spoke to local youth during an event at the City of Nogales Recreation Center that also included raffles, prizes and snacks.
Allison Schreiber, Marc Zimmerman and Ben Jennett from NC2S also participated in the leadership consortium. According to the Superintendent’s Office, Zimmerman talked about developing safety strategies to meet the needs of the community.
“He reviewed evidence-based programs that have been successful in other parts of the country, challenged the group to implement anonymous reporting systems and encouraged the development of threat-assessment teams at each school,” the news release said.
The latter portion of the meeting included a 15-minute video produced by the Southeast Arizona Health Education Center (SEAHEC) sharing the addiction recovery stories of three local residents. The meeting concluded with the unveiling of paintings created by counselors, people in recovery and Detention Officer Jimenez that depict the themes of mental health and stigma.
The team from NC2S remained in Nogales for an additional day, leading a study session on school safety for community members. According to the Superintendent’s Office, “all branches of law enforcement, city and county representatives, mental health providers, school leaders and counselors participated in discussions regarding school safety.”