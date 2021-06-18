As Santa Cruz County bears through a full week of triple-digit temperatures, public swimming pools within Santa Cruz County prepare to welcome the public for a chance to cool down from the hot weather this summer.
The City of Nogales Recreation Center pool will be open to the public at no cost for adult lap swimming only from June 21-25. The pool, located at 1500 N. Hohokam Dr., will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. After June 25, staff will review the schedule and decide on other dates of operation throughout the rest of the summer.
The pool at Wade Carpenter Middle School, located at 595 W. Kino St., will be open from June 28 through July 30 from 1-5 p.m. There is no entrance fee for open swimming, however, community members can sign up for swimming lessons that will take place Monday through Friday from 8-11:30 a.m.
For more information about swimming lessons at Wade Carpenter, contact the Nogales Recreation Center at (520) 285-5782.
The Rio Rico Fitness Center at 389 Avenida Coatimundi has now opened its swimming pool at no additional cost for gym members, or with a $10 day pass for non-members. The pool is open 5 a.m to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
Community members in Eastern Santa Cruz County will also be able to take a dip in the Patagonia swimming pool located on the Patagonia Public Schools campus. It will be open Monday-Friday starting June 28 with lap swimming from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m., water aerobics from 10-11 a.m., open swimming from 12-5 p.m., and both open and lap swimming from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Students of Patagonia Public Schools can enjoy the pool at no cost, while other community members can buy a season pass for $80, an adult day pass for $6 or a child day pass at $2 for kids ages 12 or younger.