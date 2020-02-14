Tai Chi for Health classes will be held at three Santa Cruz County locations on Mondays and Wednesdays from Feb. 17 until April 22.
Organizers say the classes were originally geared toward helping seniors with arthritis and fall prevention, but are beneficial for and open to all ages and experience levels.
Classes are set to run 1-2 p.m. at the Tubac Community Center, 3-4 p.m. at the Rio Rico Community Center and 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Desert Shadows Middle School. There is no charge, but the organizers suggest a small donation for the facility at the two community center locations.
Tai Chi for Health programs are accredited by the Arthritis Foundation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The classes in Santa Cruz County are sponsored by the Southeastern Arizona Governments Association’s Area Agency on Aging.
Learn more via the Facebook group Santa Cruz County Tai Chi Community.