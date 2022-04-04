Tubac Center of the Arts will open four new art exhibitions on Friday, April 8, including an annual show featuring the work of local high school students.
An opening reception is planned for 5-7 p.m. It’s open to the public and admission to the center is always free.
“Hi-Art 2022” is an annual exhibition at TCA that began with 82 artworks submitted by students from Nogales, Rio Rico, Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools. Ultimately, 36 pieces were selected for the exhibition.
Awards and a college scholarship winner will be announced during the opening reception on April 8.
Also opening that day: “Unknown Nature of Being,” a national juried art exhibition presenting 54 works of art representing artists from 20 different states. “The artists have created works that explore the connectedness of all living things,” TCA said in a news release.
“What Place Is This” presents the photography of Wayne Gudmundson in a series of silver gelatin prints documenting the contemporary locations of infamous and historic battles, atrocities, and murders amongst and within the groups (Spanish, American, native peoples and Mexican) who have inhabited the area surrounding Tucson.
The project was completed in collaboration with Dieter Berninger, a historian and professor emeritus at Minnesota State University Moorhead, whose text accompanies the photographs.
“Emerging Woman” is a solo retrospective exhibition of artwork by artist/author Carol Egmont St. John.
Her brother Westy, a recently retired academic from Boston College, says of her work:
“Within St. John’s breath of subject matter is an inner dialogue regarding being a woman. In every phase of work, from her young adult sketches to the mature New England watercolors, to the present paintings, there appear small gatherings of women, occasionally in grief or familiar settings but frequently in celebration. Through these we connect to the artist’s diary and her affirmation of womanhood, even while suffering the sling and arrows of intense life experience.”
Tubac Center of the Arts is at 9 Plaza Rd. in Tubac village. For more information, call (520) 398-2371 or see www.tubacarts.org.