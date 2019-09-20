Twenty-four local high school students graduated as Teen Health Facilitators from the Summer Youth Institute at Mariposa Community Health Center in July.
The institute, in its 18th year, is a seven-week public health leadership program in which youth ages 14-18 are trained on health topics relevant to teenagers, such as HIV/AIDS, teen pregnancy, sexuality, mental health, suicide, tobacco prevention and CPR. The students also have the chance to shadow the clinic’s clinical staff in an area of their interest, such as pediatric medicine, radiology, pharmacy or nursing.
“Teens have to be heard, their voice is important. These teens shared innovative ideas, demonstrated compassion and became true leaders,” said Ryann Quick, the clinic’s Tobacco and Youth Program coordinator. “SYI is a unique experience because it allows each student to develop the skills necessary to improve the health outcomes of their peers.”
Nearly 500 teens have graduated from the program since its inception, the MCHC said in a news release, adding that all graduates have the opportunity to continue conducting outreach and peer education year-round. Between two and five Teen Health Facilitators are employed throughout the year at the health center, where they provide training to youth and adults, participate in community events and advocate on behalf of local youth.