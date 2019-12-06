Area youth are set to stage a seasonal favorite in Nogales and Rio Rico.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, fourth- and fifth-graders from Challenger Elementary School in Nogales, along with the school chorus, will perform “The Nutcracker” starting at 6 p.m. at the James K. Clark Auditorium at Nogales High School. Admission is $2.
Then on Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14, students at A Step Above School of Performing Arts will present “The Nutcracker Tea,” excerpts from the ballet, at Rio Rico High School.
It’s the third year the Nogales-based studio will present the production in Santa Cruz County.
The Friday show begins at 6 p.m. and the Saturday performance starts at 1 p.m.
“Guests will not only get to see the culmination of all the dancers’ hard work, but will be served desserts, coffee and hot chocolate as part of their experience,” organizers said in an announcement.
Tickets for the shows at RRHS are $15 ($10 for children 3-11) when purchased in advance at A Step Above or at Paco and Sons, both located at 1213 N. Grand Ave. in Nogales. Tickets are available 4-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Tickets will also be available at the door for $20/$15.