Universe Within

Members of the Creative STEM Club at Patagonia Elementary School participated in multimedia lessons with content from the world-building program "The Universe Within" in spring 2021. A new program at the Patagonia Public Library will introduce local children to "The Universe Within."

The Patagonia Public Library and Mat Bevel Company will host "The Universe Within" world-building program for Santa Cruz County students in grades 3-7. There is no cost to participate.

Module 1 of The Universe Within – "Headgear of Heroes" – will be offered 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 11 to May 25. Kids are encouraged to attend each session, since each activity builds on the next.



