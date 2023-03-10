Members of the Creative STEM Club at Patagonia Elementary School participated in multimedia lessons with content from the world-building program "The Universe Within" in spring 2021. A new program at the Patagonia Public Library will introduce local children to "The Universe Within."
The Patagonia Public Library and Mat Bevel Company will host "The Universe Within" world-building program for Santa Cruz County students in grades 3-7. There is no cost to participate.
Module 1 of The Universe Within – "Headgear of Heroes" – will be offered 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 11 to May 25. Kids are encouraged to attend each session, since each activity builds on the next.
In "Headgear of Heroes," students create a superhero character who solves a major social or environmental problem. They work with materials and attachment mechanisms to create functional tools and headdresses that help their characters solve the problems in their worlds.
The module concludes with "The Pedestrian Carnival," in which students publicly parade in character and share their problems and solutions, as well as the sculptural headdresses and tools they’ve made.
Module 2 of The Universe Within – "The Art of Kinetics" – will be offered 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 20 to Aug. 3.
In this module, students create the physical features of their worlds within the larger context of the solar system. They work with simple machines to make a complex machine.
The module concludes with "The World Exhibit," in which students publicly exhibit their Time-Space Machines, display their 3D models and share what they’ve learned about motion and mechanics.
This after-school programming is supported by Invest In Our Youth SCC, funded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund through the Santa Cruz County School Superintendent’s Office.
The program was developed by the University of Arizona School of Mathematical Sciences, Mat Bevel Company and Patagonia Elementary School to integrate hands-on discovery and imaginative play into the learning experience.
“We’re delighted to share our facilities and resources so that all students in Santa Cruz County can discover new information, work with their hands, and access our books and computers in a relaxed environment," Kayla Miller, librarian at the Patagonia Public Library, said in a news release. "The Universe Within at the library will give students the space to stretch their imaginations and work on a fun project with other students their age. Our goal is to provide kids an independent and autonomous experience that they may not have in other settings.”