Members of the Nogales Rotary Club delivered 550 dictionaries to third-grade students at 11 local schools earlier this month.
The distribution was done in support of The Dictionary Project, a national nonprofit that has inspired the donation of more than 31 million dictionaries since its inception in 1995.
The Dictionary Project is aimed at third-graders because at that age, “children have learned the basics of reading and they are now ready to go on to actually learning from and applying what they have read to problem solving,” said Rotarian Jose Valencia, who heads up the local project.
“This is an opportunity to help children expand their universe by tapping into a valuable resource,” said club President Alba Quijano. “For some, this book will be the first book they have ever owned. With it they will be able to learn more about human history, animal lore, science, geography and many other things.” Participating Rotarians included Sandra Davila, Georgina Tavera, Gene Waken, Fernando Sandoval, Manuel Coppola, Nohe Garcia, German Mendoza, Dr. Melvin Nash and Gustavo Acosta,
Quijano thanked the Nogales Customs Brokers Association, who donated their time and money in support of this and other projects spearheaded by the Nogales Rotary Club.