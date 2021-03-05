Three firefighter/paramedics have been promoted to Paramedic II positions at the Tubac Fire District.
Esai Tapia, Ricky Rodriguez and Rudy Romero earned the promotions after successfully completing a testing process that included a role play, tactical simulation, oral board interview and written exercise.
Fire Chief Cheryl Horvath said in a news release that Paramedic II is a newly created position at TFD that falls under the supervision of the shift captain, assisting with operational response and administrative oversight.
“I am proud of the performance of Esai, Ricky and Rudy and know they will each add much-needed assistance to the shift captains in daily operations of our four fire stations,” Horvath said.
Tapia started at TFD in 2014 as a reserve firefighter and became a full-time employee in 2016. He recently completed the Pima Community College paramedic program, graduating as a national registry paramedic.
“Esai is passionate about training and has taken the lead training the department in hose deployment operations and new ambulance orientation,” the TFD news release said.
Rodriguez is a 17-year veteran paramedic who began his career as a reserve firefighter with TFD in 2002.
“Ricky is frequently commended for his exceptional public service to the Tubac community and is a mentor for new paramedics in TFD medical operations,” the district said.
Romero has been with the district since 2017 and is also a recent graduate of the PCC paramedic program and a certified national registry paramedic. He is credited with assisting in many of the district’s logistical and training activities, and was very involved this past year in purchasing and implementing decontamination equipment to provide COVID-19 protection for TFD personnel.
“I am happy to be taking on a new position and fulfilling the needs of not only the district, but also the residents,” Romero said in the news release.