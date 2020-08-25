Three more recent Nogales High School graduates have earned their bilingual International Baccalaureate diplomas, bringing the total number of Class of 2020 IB diploma recipients to 16.
After further review, Joselyn Aguilar, Sebastian Armenta and Nicole Leyva all completed the requirements in Spanish to earn the bilingual IB diploma.
“With the completion of the program, and with the addition of some AP courses, these students have earned financial aid and college credits and will enter universities with multiple advantages,” NHS Honors Coordinator Jennifer Valenzuela said in a news release.
“The IB program helped me create a successful high school career and be ready for the next chapter in my life, college,” said Armenta, whose next stop is the University of Arizona, where he plans to study business.
Aguilar is also entering the UA to double major in linguistics and Spanish translation and interpretation. She said the IB program at NHS “constantly encouraged me to expand my perspective and to make a difference in my community.”
Leyva, who is attending the UA to study nutritional sciences and environmental sciences, said: “It is definitely a lot of hard work and dedication, but I recommend taking IB classes and going for the IB diploma to anyone who is willing to put in the work.”
In order to successfully complete the IB diploma at NHS, students must write a 4,000-word essay, complete a Theory of Knowledge class, perform more than 150 hours of community service and pass six exams.