The Nogales Unified School District has been awarded three grants that it says could potentially bring in $918,000 in support of after-school programs over a five-year period.
Mary L. Welty Elementary, A.J. Mitchell Elementary and Wade Carpenter Middle School were each approved for the funding through the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant program, the school district said in a news release.
The grant applications were submitted by each site individually.
“These are very competitive grants,” Assistant Superintendent Angel Canto told the NUSD governing board during its meeting on June 13. “We are very fortunate that each of the schools that applied were awarded full funding for the programs due to their strong applications.”
The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County collaborated with NUSD on the applications, which proposed creating satellite centers at the three schools to offer after-school academic and enrichment programs similar to those offered at the club’s headquarters near Lincoln Elementary School.
According to the 21st Century Community Learning Centers website, the program supports after-school academic opportunities for children, particularly those who attend schools in areas with high levels of poverty.