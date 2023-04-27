As his fellow students rehearse for an upcoming production of Alice in Wonderland, Jorge Martinez Peralta watches, perched above the Nogales High School auditorium in a small control booth.
There, Peralta works on lighting, observing the actors as they inch closer to opening night.
“I like to think that no one knows I’m up there,” he laughed.
Peralta is one of several NHS students providing behind-the-scenes tech support – a critical element for a performance involving a rabbit hole, a snorting pig, and a potion that shrinks the protagonist, portrayed by Angela Clarke.
“The sound, the lighting, it just puts it all together,” said Haley Paco, an NHS freshman who’s taken on the role of student director.
Backstage, students meticulously painted candy-colored lampshades, mushrooms and talking flowers.
“We work all together to try to create the place of the show, the home of it, where actors could act and live in,” explained Suri Rodriguez, who manages the drama club’s art department. “While they’re the wizards,” she added, “we create the magic for them.”
‘Drums in a band’
As the cast and crew settled in for an hours-long rehearsal last Friday afternoon, Clarke wandered across the stage, encountering an anxious rabbit and a drowsy dormouse. A boisterous Queen of Hearts – portrayed by student Rebecca Lopez – turned increasingly sinister as she invited Clarke to a game of croquet.
“You can really get cartoonish with the characters,” said Lopez, speaking to the NI before rehearsal.
As the plot thickened, Erick Figueroa studied the characters from offstage, darting between a laptop and a set of radios.
“The parents that come, you’re not on their minds, right?” Figueroa said. “But you hold the show up. It’s like drums in a band.”
In some ways, the fantastical elements of Alice in Wonderland make the acting experience liberating, according to Jose Antonio Leon, who’s been experimenting with his portrayal of the notoriously unhinged Mad Hatter.
“When you’re doing a more realistic-type play, you have to study accents, and you have to get mannerisms of how people were in that time period,” Leon pointed out. “And with this one, everything’s fiction … You can be whatever you want.”
Alice in Wonderland will make its debut at NHS on May 12 at 7 p.m. and May 13, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the James K Clarke Auditorium. General admission is $7. For more information, contact MaroonMasqueNHS@gmail.com.