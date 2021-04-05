Tumacácori National Historical Park is set to celebrate National Park Week, starting with a fee-free day on Saturday, April 17.
“After most of last year’s events were either cancelled or transformed into virtual experiences, many visitors are looking forward to stepping out safely into their public lands,” Park Superintendent Bob Love said in a news release, adding: “Observe social distancing, wear a face covering, and travel with your trusted group.”
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 17, park visitors can participate in games and self-guided activities that promote health and learning outdoors.
“Borrow an instant camera and become a Junior Scrapbooker. Complete a scavenger hunt using the new stone picture markers. Hike the Anza Trail and earn your ‘I Hike For Health’ pin,” the park said in an announcement.
“Visitors may even catch a glimpse of Pancho the Vermilion Flycatcher, live and in-person (possibly dancing), to bring a splash of color and added joy to the day,” the park added, in reference to its mascot.
Those who can’t visit in person can join the launch of the Anza Virtual Fun Run by reporting their mileage walking, hiking, running, bicycling, scootering, or riding horseback, on the event page or using the hashtag #AnzaVirtualFunRun on social media. The mileage tally “moves” the Anza Expedition along its 1,200-mile journey from Tubac to San Francisco, releasing digital postcards and passport stamps at significant sites along the way. Participant packs are available at www.wnpa.org.
Then on Saturday, April 24, in celebration of National Junior Ranger Day, TNHP will premiere its virtual version of the much-loved “A Night in 1917: Family Sleepover” program. This free program invites visitors to spread out a sleeping bag on the living room floor and tune in for art activities, cooking, storytelling, music and a ghost story.
Families who would like to purchase the “Sleepover To-Go” kit from the Western National Parks Association can find them at the TNHP store, or order them by phone at (520) 377-5065.
For more details about events, operating hours, and COVID-19 safety measures at TNHP, see www.nps.gov/tuma or call (520) 377-5060.