Tumacácori National Historical Park has been awarded a grant that will support hiring a student intern to serve as its ranger for youth and school programming for the 2021-22 school year.
The Open OutDoors for Kids Hybrid Learning grant from the National Park Foundation “will enable Tumacácori to share its story through the voices of its many demonstrators, volunteers, and staff members and then create a space for students to lend their own voices to the discussion,” the park said in a news release.
The student intern will act as a guide for teachers and students navigating a three-step hybrid learning model, the park said.
First, students will view the park’s pre-recorded video content. Second, they’ll conduct a live interview with a subject-matter expert. Finally, the students will produce their own audio/video report to be shared with other peer classes.
“Tumacácori’s meanings can change from person to person, moment to moment, so it’s exciting to bring the 21st century perspective into the mix,” park ranger Melanie Rawlins said.
TNHP is one of 32 parks and park partners to receive the grant from the National Park Foundation, which works with the National Park Service to support the parks’ missions.