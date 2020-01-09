Walking tours of the “Javelinas de Tubac” outdoor art exhibit will be offered twice a month through March before the brilliantly painted javelina sculptures are auctioned off on April 4.
The tours will include a viewing of many of the javelinas, information about the origins of the exhibit as well as the village of Tubac, and the opportunity to meet one or two of the artists to learn more about them and their javelina.
The 90-minute tour, led by Jessy Zamorano of Baja Arizona Tours, costs $25 per person and will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Rd. on the following Wednesdays: Jan. 15, Feb. 12 and March 11, and on these Saturdays: Jan. 25, Feb. 29 and March 21.
Register in advance for the tours at (520) 987-0076. Tours must have 10 participants to run and are subject to weather. Refunds or the opportunity to reschedule will be offered if a tour doesn’t take place.
“Javelinas de Tubac” consists of models of 40 adult javelinas and six sets of babies painted by local artists and organizations. The project is coordinated by the Tubac Center of the Arts with the goal of increasing visitation to the area.
Brochures including a map of the javelinas’ locations are available at the Tubac Center of the Arts and the Tubac Chamber of Commerce. For more information, see javelinasdetubac.com.